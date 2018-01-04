NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Damage Control?

Caitlyn Jenner Posts A Sweet Pic With Kendall After Admitting She Didn’t Trust Her Family

January 4, 2018 16:53PM

The two are smiling ear to ear and showing no signs of drama.

Just hours after OK! reported that Caitlyn Jenner didn’t reveal the fact that she had gender confirmation surgery to her family because she “didn’t trust them,” the reality TV star quickly headed to her Instagram to post loving pic with Kendall —causing eyebrows to raise. Click through for all the details!

Caitlyn Jenner Posts A Sweet Pic With Kendall After Admitting She Didn’t Trust Her Family

Back to intro
1/6
“Of course I didn’t trust them,” the 68-year-old told Piers Morgan in a clip from their conversation which airs tonight.
The former Olympian was referring to her family, who she did not tell at first that she had gender confirmation surgery. As detailed in her new tell-all, “The Secrets of My Life,” she feared the famous clan would immediately go to press with the information.
The admission certainly ruffled some feathers, especially since she and the Jenner-Kardashians have already had lots of drama between them recently.
But before the famous crew could lash back at her, Caitlyn posted this sweet pic of her and daughter Kendall to smooth things over.
She completed the post with the innocent message, “My girl loves her horses!”
Do you think that Caitlyn was trying to do damage control after her comments about her family? Sound off in the comment section! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
Olivia Munn & Chris Pratt Are Secretly Dating!
NEWS
'WAGS: Atlanta' Star Brandi Rhodes Tells All About What Fans Can Expect From Her
REALITY TV
Baby Ariel Reveals 3 Secrets To Becoming A Musical-ly Star
NEWS
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: 5 Things You Need To Know
NEWS
Wedding Bells! 3 Shocking Updates On Your Favorite Celebrity Couples
NEWS
3 Hollywood Stars Who Always Fall For Mr. Wrong
NEWS
TBT! The Best Kardashian Christmas Cards Of All Time
NEWS
Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, & Taylor Swift: Who's Been Naughty & Nice?
NEWS
'Ladies Of London' Star Caroline Fleming Reveals How To Host A Hygge Dinner Party
LIVING
How To Get Carrie Underwood's Sexy Toned Legs: Her Trainer Shares 3 Easy Moves!
NEWS