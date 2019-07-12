Cardi B showed off her unbelievably sculpted abs as she left her hotel at 5 a.m. ahead of her concert in Zurich, Switzerland, on July 12. The rapper underwent a breast augmentation and liposuction after giving birth to daughter Kulture in July 2018.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Cardi B showed off her unbelievably sculpted abs as she left her hotel at 5 a.m. ahead of her concert in Zurich, Switzerland, on July 12. The rapper underwent a breast augmentation and liposuction after giving birth to daughter Kulture in July 2018.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!