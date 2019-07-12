trending in NEWS

Cardi B showed off her unbelievably sculpted abs as she left her hotel at 5 a.m. ahead of her concert in Zurich, Switzerland, on July 12. The rapper underwent a breast augmentation and liposuction after giving birth to daughter Kulture in July 2018.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation