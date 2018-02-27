NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Out & About

Cardi B Keeps It Casual At Dinner Amid Pregnancy Rumors Before Heading On A Shopping Spree

February 27, 2018 12:57PM

The 25-year-old rapper went to Maestro's in Beverly Hills.

Cardi B kept it casual while dining out with a girlfriend recently at Maestro’s in Beverly Hills. The 25-year-old often shares photos of herself on Instagram, promoting her latest fashion, so all her fans know she is not one to rely on all designer wear, though her shoes usually cost more than a typical paycheck!

Cardi B Keeps It Casual At Dinner Amid Pregnancy Rumors Before Heading On A Shopping Spree

Back to intro
1/6
The Bartier Cardi singer dressed down in a cute black tracksuit with green embellishes and completed the look with designer shades before heading to Dolce & Gabbana for some late night shopping.
Her girlfriend also dressed down in denim jeans, a denim vest, and orange hoodie. Meanwhile, for weeks now, it's been speculated Cardi B is pregnant, with one of her reps saying she is reportedly 3 to 4 months along!
However, she since released a video of herself dancing an her stomach was quite flat. On top of the pregnancy rumors, she's also faced backlash due to reports Offset is cheating on her yet she hasn't left him.
"It’s like everybody is coming down my neck like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ I don’t have low self-esteem … I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented," Cardi B told Billboard.
"I know I could get any man I want—any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my shit with my man, and I don’t got to explain why," she added, noting that she is the one to decide how to continue the relationship.
What are your thoughts on her outing? Let us know in the comments section.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
Quad Ends Friendship With Toya In ‘Married To Medicine’ Sneak Peek
REALITY TV
This ‘Married At First Sight’ Couple ‘Finally’ Had Sex
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE