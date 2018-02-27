Cardi B Keeps It Casual At Dinner Amid Pregnancy Rumors Before Heading On A Shopping Spree

The Bartier Cardi singer dressed down in a cute black tracksuit with green embellishes and completed the look with designer shades before heading to Dolce & Gabbana for some late night shopping.

However, she since released a video of herself dancing an her stomach was quite flat. On top of the pregnancy rumors, she's also faced backlash due to reports Offset is cheating on her yet she hasn't left him.

It’s like everybody is coming down my neck like , ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ I don’t have low self-esteem … I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented," Cardi B told Billboard.

"I know I could get any man I want—any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my shit with my man, and I don’t got to explain why," she added, noting that she is the one to decide how to continue the relationship.