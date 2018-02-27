Out & About
Cardi B Keeps It Casual At Dinner Amid Pregnancy Rumors Before Heading On A Shopping Spree
The 25-year-old rapper went to Maestro's in Beverly Hills.
Cardi B kept it casual while dining out with a girlfriend recently at Maestro’s in Beverly Hills. The 25-year-old often shares photos of herself on Instagram, promoting her latest fashion, so all her fans know she is not one to rely on all designer wear, though her shoes usually cost more than a typical paycheck!
