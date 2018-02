Moments before the big game, fans got a special treat from the “Remind Me” singer who debuted a glitzy music video commercial titled “The Champion.”

It was an inspiring ode to both teams, as she belted out “I’m invincible, unbreakable, unstoppable, unsinkable. I am a champion.”

But the uplifting song wasn’t even the thing that grabbed her fans’ attention. It was how absolutely stunning she looked in a silver minidress, heals, perfectly coifed hair, beautiful makeup—and zero trace of the 40-50 stitches she received on her face after her fall a few months ago.

The shocking image left some fans wondering what all the drama was behind her surgery—because she looked great in the video.

As it turns out, she taped the video before her horrible fall! Apparently the 34-year-old is in fact still recovering and underwent additional surgery for her wrist just last month.

Adrienne Gang recently. So much so that Adrienne tweeted that she didn’t even know she was injured! Though Carrie admitted that’s she now “ hates looking in the mirror ,” she did appear to look fine in this post-workout photo with TV personalityrecently. So much so that Adrienne tweeted that she didn’t even know she was injured!