Epic! Julia Michaels Slid Into JP Saxe's DMs & 'Started Dating 9 Days Later'

Singer-songwriter Julia Michaels revealed she met her boyfriend, JP Saxe, in the most modern way posssible!

Michaels appeared on On Air with Ryan Seacrest to share her love story on Tuesday, November 10. “We wrote ‘If The World Was Ending’ the day we met. I was the one that slid into his DMs,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘Hey, I think you’re a super amazing songwriter and I’d love to work with you.’ And we’d been trying to get it to work out and it finally did and that was the first song we ever wrote together and then I think we started dating like nine days later or something.”

SELENA GOMEZ & BESTIE JULIA MICHAELS SHARE A SWEET KISS BEFORE GETTING MATCHING TATTOOS

Saxe wrote on Instagram in January that he “met a girl in a writing session” and fell in love. He met Michaels in L.A. after he returned from Toronto with the news that his mother only had a month to live and penned the song together.

“Fast forward to the very end of the year …. we’re all sitting together in the hospital watching Sister Act 2. Without question, watching my mom losing her battle with cancer has been the saddest thing I’ve ever experienced, but some of the happiest moments of my life have intertwined their way into all of it. Like how mom came to NYC and got to see me on [The Tonight Show] … That’s the last time she’ll have seen me perform. And ya that’s sad as f**k but it’s pretty cool too,” Saxe said.

Saxe shared his performance of the song with Michaels on The Tonight Show in November 2019.

“I was on that stage with a person I love and who has loved me through all of this with more generosity and compassion that I know how to believe. So ya … worst year of my life. But kinda the best one too, and I’ve still had my mom to share it all with, and I’ll never forget it,” he added.

SELENA GOMEZ’S NEW SONG ‘ANXIETY’ REVEALS SHE CAN’T SLEEP THROUGH THE NIGHT

Roberts has written songs for artists such as Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, Gwen Stefani and more. Now, she will return to The Voice with Stefani.

“This is the second time I’ve gotten to mentor on The Voice,” she shared. “I’m back with Gwen and it’s awesome because I have a lot of history with Gwen. I did a whole album with her. I felt very honored when she invited me back.”

The “Issues” singer revealed that she will get to help Stefani “coach all her amazing artists she has on her team this season.”

GOING DOWN IN THE DMS! THESE CELEB COUPLES FOUND LOVE ON SOCIAL MEDIA

“I’m the perfect person to do it because I’ve really only been an artist for the past three years of my life so I know what it’s like to be just starting out and be really nervous to sing in front of people,” Michaels said.

Meanwhile, Michaels has been busy working on her debut album. The 26-year-old just dropped her new single, “Lie Like That,” and said that working on the record has been “nerve-wracking and exciting” as she has only released EPs so far.