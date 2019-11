Photo credit: Getty

The first on OK!'s list of celebs who swear they can cook is none other than mother of six and momager, Kris Jenner . The reality star published a cookbook, In the Kitchen with Kris: A Kollection of Kardashian-Jenner Family Favorites. She told Ryan Seacrest about making food for her fam, " I went to cooking school and then every family member, as everybody got older, started pointing out their favorites. So this [cookbook] is a compilation of everything I love to cook."