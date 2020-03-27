trending in NEWS
Celebrity Christmas selfies have made the jolly season even jollier. Thanks to Instagram, fans have been able to see how their favorite celebs celebrate the holiday season. OK has rounded up the cutest selfies taken by the most recognizable faces.
Celebs have taken to Instagram to showcase their Christmas spirit. Rather than the usual selfie, these celebrities added a bit of Christmas spirit. From Taylor Swift to Ellen, these adorable selfies have amassed thousands of likes from their adoring fans. Read on to see which celebrity Christmas selfies made the cut.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on
View this post on Instagram
only smiles (last week of filming season 5 of #goodwitch ahsiaijsbdsj)
A post shared by Bailee Madison (@baileemadison) on
View this post on Instagram
Navy Angels! This Christmas, we lost a beautiful spirit who was such a pillar of strength to us! Most of our friendship she’s spent in a hospital or doctor’s office! This picture was just a few months ago, she looked at me and said “Rih the cancer is back” I’ll never forget the fear in her eyes this day! Still she pushed forward, fighting the fight everyday with the Navy behind her supporting her every step of the way! We are all heartbroken about this!!! You will never be forgotten! Love you my angel @moniasto fly in peace.
A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on
View this post on Instagram
Something sparkly for under the tree @tousjewelry #touspartner #tousgift #tousjewelry #touslovers
A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on
View this post on Instagram
Mood after Christmas. #hotmesses
A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on
View this post on Instagram
Merry Christmas from the Holland’s 🎄🎄
A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on
View this post on Instagram
Festivus... #yule #tide #cheer #with #the #creator #momma #yvonne
A post shared by Ty Pennington (@thetypennington) on
View this post on Instagram
The annual #Superspouse roller skating party! @amyhansen31 @hiryanhansen @daxshepard (@brooklynowl unicorn horns)
A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on
View this post on Instagram
From my crazy family to yours! 💛
A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on
