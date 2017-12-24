Megan Fox, Mariah, & More! Celebs Rush Out For Last-Minute Holiday Shopping

she will be returning to Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve this year, Mariah Carey headed out for some shopping in the snowy city of Aspen, Colorado with new boyfriend Bryan Tanaka. Fresh off her announcement thatto Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve this year, Mariah Carey headed out for some shopping in the snowy city of Aspen, Colorado with new boyfriend

Don't forget the turkey! Actress Helena Bonham Carter was seen leaving her local butcher with a big ole turkey in her hand, which will hopefully be finger licking good once Christmas has arrived.

Sam Smith knows how important family is this time of the year, as he was spotted out and about doing some shopping with his sister Lily Smith in London. "Too Good At Goodbyes" singerknows how important family is this time of the year, as he was spotted out and about doing some shopping with his sisterin London.

Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh are definitely known for their fashion, even when they are doing some last-minute holiday shopping! They even wore matching sneakers for their shopping extravaganza!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and her actor husband Jason Statham are rocked some "top secret" style of sorts as they headed to their car after doing some last-minute shopping. Are they a couple on a mission... to shop?and her actor husbandare rocked some "top secret" style of sorts as they headed to their car after doing some last-minute shopping.

Megan Fox was spotted out with husband Brian Austin Green, doing some last-minute grocery shopping with their adorable son. Turns out, she was the one who did all the shopping while Brian hung out in the car, but he had no problem helping his beautiful wife out when it came to unloading the groceries!

Gary Madatyan while rocking a colorful pink hairdo. Perhaps 2018 could be the fresh start for the former Spice Girls singer, given all she went through with her ex Stephen Belafonte this year. New boyfriend alert? Mel B was spotted doing some holiday shopping with rumored new beauwhile rocking a colorful pink hairdo. Perhaps 2018 could be the fresh start for the former Spice Girls singer,with her exthis year.

Hilary Duff decided to do some last-minute grocery shopping with her son Luca, who chose to ride the shopping cart in a very unique way! decided to do some last-minute grocery shopping with her son, who chose to ride the shopping cart in a very unique way!

Who wouldn't want to be Leah Remini's friend around the holidays, especially with where she shops! She was just spotted heading out of Barneys New York, which is a very fancy luxury department store.

Anna Faris & Michael Barrett held hands while they were out holiday shopping with his kids. New coupleheld hands while they were out holiday shopping with his kids.

Kris Jenner's mother Mary Jo Campbell looked the most festive out of all the celebs for her last-minute shopping, as she rocked a red and white ensemble that totally fits in with the holidays. motherlooked the most festive out of all the celebs for her last-minute shopping, as she rocked a red and white ensemble that totally fits in with the holidays.

Christina Aguilera looked chilled and relaxed for her last-minute shopping trip, as the “Genie in a Bottle” singer headed out with some stunner shades on and braved the holiday lines.