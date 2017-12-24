Not Too Late
Megan Fox, Mariah, & More! Celebs Rush Out For Last-Minute Holiday Shopping
These stars race against the clock to find the perfect presents for their loved ones.
Christmas is only a day away, but that isn’t stopping some of our favorite celebs from getting some last-minute shopping in! Megan Fox, Mariah Carey, Hilary Duff and more were all spotted out and about grabbing some gifts for their loved ones while looking happy and festive while doing so. Click-through for some ‘holiday’ related photos!
1 of 13
2 of 13
3 of 13
4 of 13
5 of 13
6 of 13
7 of 13
8 of 13
9 of 13
10 of 13
11 of 13
12 of 13
13 of 13
1/13
Sound off in the comments below!