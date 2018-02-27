Chelsea Houska may not be the wild child that Jenelle Evans may be—in fact, she’s been accused of being boring by her Teen Mom 2 costar. Of course, what Janelle refers to as boring, Chelsea refers to as content. Not that there’s anything wrong with avoiding controversy when you’re just trying to raise your child.

Despite all that however, Chelsea is still a reality television star and is followed by millions of fans who want to an inside look into her personal life and that includes her most intimate moments. Ok! has collected the very best of Chelsea Houska’s naked Instagram posts. She may not be the partying type in comparison to her costars, but she definitely knows that she’s an empowered woman and posts the revealing body pics to prove it.

MORE: IS CHELSEA HOUSKA PREGNANT AGAIN?!

From partying in a skimpy Wonder Woman costume to flaunting her booty by the pool, Chelsea has embraced her body and the fans have kept flocking to her Instagram feed. Just one look at these photos and you’ll be hooked. Check out the best, most revealing photos on Chelsea’s Instagram.

MORE: SNAP HAPPY! THE ‘TEEN MOM’ SNAPCHATS YOU NEED TO FOLLOW RIGHT NOW