Mommy-To-Be Chrissy Teigen Stuns In Pink And Black While Out In The Big Apple

Chrissy stepped out completely solo (no hubby John Legend or daughter Luna in sight) on Tuesday in New York City.

She looked gorgeous in her pink floral dress which matched perfectly with her black leather jacket and boots.

Chrissy paid a visit to a local realtor, as she was seen buzzing their door prior to heading in. Does this mean that she was trying to expand her current space to make room for baby number two?

Ellen recently to reveal that the two of them It will be baby galore all over again for Chrissy and John in a short couple of months, as the couple are expecting their first boy in June. She stopped byrecently to reveal that the two of them still haven't come up with a name for their upcoming newborn.

They don't have that much time to decide though, as their due date is rapidly approaching! Could they go the easy route and name him John Jr, or something very unique like their daughter's name?