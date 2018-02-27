Fashion Forward
Mommy-To-Be Chrissy Teigen Stuns In Pink And Black While Out In The Big Apple
Her pregnancy style continues to be nothing short of extraordinary.
Mommy-to-be Chrissy Teigen’s pregnancy style continues to dazzle and delight as her due date nears. The supermodel and social media maven just stepped out in the Big Apple in a pink floral dress and leather jacket that was absolutely stunning! Click through for the fashion-forward photos.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!