Mommy-To-Be Chrissy Teigen Stuns In Pink And Black While Out In The Big Apple

February 27, 2018 15:30PM

Her pregnancy style continues to be nothing short of extraordinary.

Mommy-to-be Chrissy Teigen’s pregnancy style continues to dazzle and delight as her due date nears. The supermodel and social media maven just stepped out in the Big Apple in a pink floral dress and leather jacket that was absolutely stunning!  Click through for the fashion-forward photos.

Chrissy stepped out completely solo (no hubby John Legend or daughter Luna in sight) on Tuesday in New York City.
She looked gorgeous in her pink floral dress which matched perfectly with her black leather jacket and boots.
Chrissy paid a visit to a local realtor, as she was seen buzzing their door prior to heading in. Does this mean that she was trying to expand her current space to make room for baby number two?
It will be baby galore all over again for Chrissy and John in a short couple of months, as the couple are expecting their first boy in June. She stopped by Ellen recently to reveal that the two of them still haven't come up with a name for their upcoming newborn. 
They don't have that much time to decide though, as their due date is rapidly approaching! Could they go the easy route and name him John Jr, or something very unique like their daughter's name?
What do you think Chrissy and John will name their son?  Sound off in the comments! 

