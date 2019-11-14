Christie Brinkley’s ex-husband Peter Cook reportedly lied about the age of his college student fiancée, Alba Jancou! The architect claimed she was 21 years old when in fact she’s 20. Christy and Peter’s daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook is 21.
