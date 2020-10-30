New bachelor pad!

Newly single Jesse Metcalfe just bought a new home in Los Angeles, Calif., following his split from Cara Santana.

After 13 years together, the John Tucker Must Die star, 41, and Salem actress, 35, revealed they were no longer together earlier this year. Soon after their split, Metcalfe was spotted with multiple mystery women, leaving his ex “completely blindsided” with his ability to move on so quickly.

CARA SANTANA ‘HAD NO IDEA THINGS WEREN’T FINE’ WITH JESSE METCALFE BEFORE BREAKUP

The former flames began dating in 2009 before taking a brief break in 2011. The Desperate Housewives actor popped the question to Santana in August 2016. “It’s been a long time coming, but we couldn’t be happier,” he gushed at the time.

After being engaged for nearly four years, Metcalfe told Hollywood Life the duo’s “wedding planning is nonexistent. I’ve been so busy … I’ve literally been out of town the whole year,” the actor explained.

CARA SANTANA SUPPORTS NEW BF SHANNON LETO 9 MONTHS AFTER JESSE METCALFE SPLIT

However, Metcalfe seems to have nothing but time on his hands amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The former DWTS contestant was recently kicked off of season 29 after his ’80s-inspired tango performance on Monday, October 12.

Now single and without anywhere to be, Metcalfe can kick back, relax and enjoy his new bachelor pad.

Take a look at Metcalfe’s new stunning abode.