Fit for a King and Queen!

Justin and Hailey Bieber decided to give up their old Beverly Hills home for their new Beverly Hills home — which was worth $25,000,000 — and their former love nest is now on the market!

The lovebirds — who secretly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018 — have settled into their second home together. The singer, 26, and model, 23, previously shared the stunning $8,500,000 property before putting it on the market.

Maybe they needed the extra space for a possible nursery? While the power couple isn’t quite ready to start expanding their family just yet, a source revealed they are definitely beginning to plan their future.

“Justin is focused on music, Hailey and being a good husband to her,” an insider recently told UsWeekly. “Justin wants to start a family when the time is right, and Hailey feels the same way.” Right now, “they are both on the same page and enjoying being the best partners possible to one another.”

Despite absolutely loving their time together in lockdown — due to the COVID-19 pandemic — Baldwin explained the duo has only been husband and wife for a short period of time. “We’ve just been … getting to know each other deeper. We’ve been having a really fun summer, regardless of everything that’s been going on,” she said.

Justin and Hailey, who often pack on the PDA via social media posts, will continue their happy lives in their second Beverly Hills home.

