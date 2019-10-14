Photo credit: Instagram

Amy and Dillon welcomed Daxton on October 9 following her decision to have a C-section. “Our little Daxton will be here today!! With my small frame and the fact that the [doctor] said there’s an 85% chance I'd have an emergency situation. We went ahead and scheduled a Cesarean to be on the safe side,” she told fans “I'm sure there will be negative comments. But I have to do what's right for my body and what's healthy for my son.”