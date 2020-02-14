Photo credit: Courtesy Of Jinger Duggar/Instagram

“He is so faithful to read God’s Word and pray with me, and is so selfless in the way he cares for me and Felicity each day. His heart is sensitive to meeting the needs of others before his own. He is the most fun-loving soul, with the best sense of humor,” the Counting On star added. “Felicity absolutely adores her daddy, and he keeps me laughing every day. There are not enough words to describe how thankful I am to God for giving me such an incredible gift in you as my husband and best friend.”