Photo credit: TLC

Prior to their conversation Michelle opened up about her choice to wear dresses and skirts. “I had a lot of baggage in my life up until the age of 15,” the mom-of-nineteen revealed. “And when I was born again, my life totally changed. It was just transformed. And as I began to read the Bible and pray, the Lord really convicted me about the way I was dressing. I had been known to mow my lawn in a bikini and not even a clue that could cause someone else to stumble.”