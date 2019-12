Photo credit: MEGA

The Counting On star’s move to a big city was a major part of her storyline on season 10 . “Growing up I was always intrigued by big cities, but I did not necessarily think that I would live in big cities. It’s kind of interesting that that’s where we’ll be heading now,” Jinger said in a confessional on the November 12 episode. “Growing up in a small town in Arkansas was awesome. I’m just thinking Felicity is going to have a different upbringing being in L.A”