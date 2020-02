Photo credit: Joy-Anna Duggar Instagram

In November 2019, Joy-Anna shared photos from her pregnancy photoshoot with her sisters . “We are thankful for memories like these. We are thankful for the precious hours we were able to hold her in our arms and say our goodbyes. We are thankful that God allowed us to be her parents, and we know that her life—though it was brief—has changed our lives forever,” she wrote.