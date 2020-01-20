trending in HEALTH
- Kelly Ripa Reveals She's Sober — What We Know About Her Choice To Quit Drinking
- Kelly Dodd Reveals She's Suffering From An Autoimmune Disease
- Ayesha Curry Reveals New 'At Home' Workout & Uses Booty Sculpting Machine!
- ‘RHONJ’ Star Jackie Goldschneider's Husband Evan Shows Off 30 Pound Weight Loss
- Former ‘Biggest Loser’ Stylist Jeannie Mai Slams Jillian Michaels
Courtney Stodden opened up about her past suicide attempt in a heartbreaking YouTube video on Monday, January 20. The aspiring singer made her brave confession the same day she finalized her divorce from actor Doug Hutchison.
View this post on Instagram
I’m officially divorced today 🦋 #divorceday
A post shared by Courtney Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on
View this post on Instagram
What a day! Will post pics of first ink tomorrow! #tattoo
A post shared by Courtney Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on
View this post on Instagram
Baby it’s cold outside . . . . . . . . #love #artist #beautiful #90sfashion #vintage #throwback #pop #newmusic #music #fashion #iconic #photography #queen #90s #explore #rapper #model #art #aesthetic #singer #blonde
A post shared by Courtney Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on
View this post on Instagram
Feeling naughty on the last day of 2019 hahah • • • • • • #instagood #barbiecollector #amazing #barbie #fashionbloggerindia #girls #fashion #follow #instagram #sexy #model #hotpink #barbiecollection #beauty #style #love #beautiful #barbiestyle #popmusic #hollywood #photography #celebrity #fashionpolice #newmusic #barbies #styledbyme #smile #music
A post shared by Courtney Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on
View this post on Instagram
I’m a strong woman🐊 I’m a different kind of female👀 I’m fragile 🦋 my wings are broken but my halo is still in tact 😇 and I’m blossoming into something even greater 🙏🏻 keeping my eyes on god and treating myself right 💞 I deserve love and to be happy 😊 you do too✌🏻 #mentalhealth
A post shared by Courtney Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Courtney Stodden
Sound off in the comments below!