Courtney has been vocal about her struggles with her mental health and alcohol consumption. She made the decision to get sober after celebrating her 25th birthday on August 29. "The birthday gift I'm giving to myself is going alcohol-free. I've been drinking alcohol since I was 16. And mind you I didn't drink everyday, but I drank every other day. I could kick back two bottles of wine, easy, and that just became normal. I grew up in an environment where alcohol was okay ... when I got married so young, Doug and I would indulge and we'd drink quite a bit. I'm going through a transformation, I hit my mid 20s, and the other day I got really sick from drinking three martinis. Something hit me ... maybe I need to look at this situation with alcohol," she explained in an Instagram video at the time.