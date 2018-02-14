NEWS
Ghosted!

Dakota Johnson 'Blindsided' Jon Hamm By Dating Chris Martin

February 14, 2018 13:45PM

The actress is set to star in a film with the 'Mad Men' actor.

Awkward on set! Dakota Johnson and Jon Hamm are about to be reunited, as they are both starring in upcoming film Bad Times at the El Royale. Now normally, having the two gorgeous stars onscreen would be awesome, but unfortunately for these two, they had a romance that didn’t go as planned, and Dakota allegedly ghosted him!

Last October, the two hung out and were spotted having wine together, months after meeting at Elton John’s 70th birthday party. But an insider says that Dakota “blindsided” Jon as she started dating Chris Martin while he was trying to woo her.
“They’d been talking a lot. Then all of a sudden, the communication just stopped,” the source added.
It was then that Jon learned about the other man in Dakota’s life. As reported, Chris and Dakota’s romance has been heating up after they were seen mid-October on a sushi date in Los Angeles.
As for Jon, he’s yearning for a “long lasting relationship. He had hoped he would have that with Dakota.”
Jon was in an 18-year-long relationship with actress-screenwriter Jennifer Westfeldt but they split in 2015 and Jon doesn’t sound like he enjoys the single life much. “It’s hard. It’s hard to be single after being together for a long time. It’s really hard. It sucks,” he told InStyle.
