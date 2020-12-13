Who doesn’t love to indulge and have a delicious chocolate chip cookie or slice of pumpkin pie around the holidays? Dessert is the perfect way to end any meal, and this guide is full of scrumptious recipes that will leave you wanting more.
Thick Chocolate Pudding
INGREDIENTS 1/3 cup sugar 1/4 cup baking cocoa 3 tbsp cornstarch 1/8 tsp salt 2 cups milk 1 tsp vanilla extract Whipped topping, optional
INSTRUCTIONS Combine sugar, cocoa, cornstarch and salt in a bowl. Stir in milk until smooth. Microwave, uncovered, on high for 2 minutes; stir. Microwave 3 to 5 minutes longer or until thickened, stirring after each minute. Stir in vanilla. Pour into individual serving dishes; cool. Refrigerate. Garnish with whipped topping if desired. Serves 4
Chocolate Lava Cake
INGREDIENTS
4 oz unsalted butter 6 oz bittersweet chocolate 2 eggs 2 egg yolks 1/4 cup sugar Pinch of salt 2 tbsp all-purpose flour
INSTRUCTIONS Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Butter and lightly flour four 6-ounce ramekins. Tap out excess flour. Set the ramekins on a baking sheet. In a double boiler, over simmering water, melt the butter with the chocolate. In a medium bowl, beat the eggs with the egg yolks, sugar and salt at high speed until thickened and pale. Whisk chocolate until smooth. Quickly fold it into the egg mixture along with the flour. Spoon batter into the prepared ramekins and bake for 12 minutes, or until the sides of the cakes are firm but the centers are soft. Let the cakes cool in the ramekins for 1 minute, then cover each with an inverted dessert plate. Carefully turn each one over, let stand for 10 seconds and then unmold. Serve immediately. Makes 4
Chocolate Mousse
INGREDIENTS 2.5 cups heavy cream 1 cup milk chocolate chips 2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder 1 tsp instant espresso powder 1/2 tsp kosher salt 1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract Shaved or grated chocolate, for sprinkling
INSTRUCTIONS
In a medium saucepan, bring 2 cups of the heavy cream just to a simmer over medium high heat. Remove from the heat and add the chocolate chips. Let stand for 2 minutes, then whisk until smooth. Whisk in the cocoa powder, instant espresso and salt. Transfer the chocolate cream to a large bowl and let cool completely. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour. Using a handheld mixer, beat the chocolate cream until smooth and holds stiff peaks when you lift the beater out of the bowl. Do not overbeat the cream because the fat will begin to separate and it will look curdled — you’re making mousse, not butter! Spoon the chocolate mousse into bowls or glasses and refrigerate until ready to serve.In another large bowl, using the handheld mixer, beat the remaining 1/2 cup heavy cream with the vanilla until smooth and holds a soft peak when you lift the beater out of the bowl. Spoon the whipped cream on top of the chocolate mousse and sprinkle with shaved or grated chocolate. Serve cold. Serves 6
Peppermint Cupcakes With Marshmallow Fluff White Chocolate Frosting
INGREDIENTS
CUPCAKES 2 cups white sugar 1 cup butter, softened 2 eggs 1 tsp peppermint extract 1/8 tsp almond extract Red food coloring (optional) 2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp baking powder 1/2 tsp salt 3/4 cup milk
FROSTING 6 oz white chocolate chips 7 oz marshmallow fluff 1/2 cup butter, softened 2 cups confectioners’ sugar 1 tsp of milk, or as needed
INSTRUCTIONS
CUPCAKES Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line cupcake trays with 24 cupcake liners. Beat white sugar and 1 cup butter together in a bowl using an electric mixer until smooth and creamy; add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Mix peppermint extract, almond extract and food coloring into creamed butter mixture. Whisk flour, baking powder and salt together in a separate bowl. Mix flour mixture, alternating with 3/4 cup milk, into creamed butter mixture, ending with flour mixture, until batter is just combined. Spoon batter into the prepared muffin cups. Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean, 15 to 20 minutes.
FROSTING Melt white chocolate chips in a microwave-safe glass or ceramic bowl in 15-second intervals, stirring after each melting, 1 to 3 minutes. Allow melted white chocolate to cool to room temperature. Mix marshmallow fluff and 1/2 cup butter together in a bowl until smooth. Stir melted white chocolate into marshmallow mixture. Add confectioners’ sugar, 1 to 2 tablespoons at a time to the marshmallow mixture until fully incorporated; add enough milk to reach desired consistency. Transfer frosting to a piping bag or resealable plastic bag with a corner snipped and pipe frosting onto each cupcake. Makes 24
Snickerdoodles
INGREDIENTS 1 cup shortening 1.5 cups white sugar 2 eggs 2.75 cups all-purpose flour tsp baking soda 2 tsp cream of tartar 1/2 tsp salt 2 tbsp white sugar 2 tsp ground cinnamon
INSTRUCTIONS Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. In a medium bowl, cream together the shortening and 11/2 cups sugar. Stir in the eggs. Sift together the flour, baking soda, cream of tartar and salt; stir into the creamed mixture until well blended. In a small bowl, stir together 2 tablespoons of sugar and the cinnamon. Roll dough into walnut size balls, then roll the balls in the cinnamon-sugar mixture. Place them onto an unprepared cookie sheet, 2 inches apart. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes. Edges should be slightly brown. Remove from sheets to cool on wire racks. Makes 36
Sugar Cookies
INGREDIENTS 3 cups all-purpose flour 3/4 tsp baking powder 1/4 tsp salt 1 cup unsalted butter, softened 1 cup sugar 1 egg, beaten 1 tbsp milk Powdered sugar, for rolling out dough
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 375 degrees Sift together flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside. Place butter and sugar in a large bowl of electric stand mixer and beat until light in color. Add egg and milk and beat to combine. Put the mixer on low speed, gradually add flour, and beat until mixture pulls away from the side of the bowl. Divide the dough in half, wrap in waxed paper, and refrigerate for 2 hours.Sprinkle surface where you will roll out dough with powdered sugar. Remove 1 wrapped pack of dough from the refrigerator at a time, sprinkle rolling pin with powdered sugar, and roll out dough to 1/4-inch thick. Move the dough around and check underneath frequently to make sure it is not sticking. If the dough has warmed during rolling, place a cold cookie sheet on top for 10 minutes to chill. Cut into desired shape, place at least 1-inch apart on a greased baking sheet, parchment, or silicone baking mat, and bake for 7 to 9 minutes or until cookies are just beginning to turn brown around the edges, rotating the cookie sheet halfway through baking time. Let sit on a baking sheet for 2 minutes after removal from the oven, then complete cooling on the wire rack. Makes 36
Fresh Fruit Tart
INGREDIENTS
*CRUST 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar 1.5 cups all-purpose flour 1.5 sticks unsalted butter, softened and sliced
*GLAZE 1 6-oz can frozen limeade concentrate, thawed 1 tbsp cornstarch 1 tbsp fresh lime juice 1/4 cup granulated sugar Whipped cream, for garnish
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. CRUST 1. In a food processor, combine the confectioners’ sugar, flour and butter, and process until the mixture forms a ball. With your fingers, press the dough into a 12-inch tart pan with a removable bottom, taking care to push the crust into the indentations in the sides. Pat until the crust is even. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes until very lightly browned. Set aside to cool.
Brownies
INGREDIENTS 1 cup unsalted butter, melted 3 cups white sugar
1 tbsp vanilla extract 4 eggs 11/2 cups all-purpose flour 1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder 1 tsp salt 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
INSTRUCTIONS Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.Combine the melted butter, sugar and vanilla in a large bowl. Beat in the eggs, 1 at a time, mixing well after each, until thoroughly blended. Sift the flour, cocoa powder and salt in a bowl. Gradually stir flour mixture into the egg mixture until blended. Stir in the chocolate chips. Spread the batter evenly into the prepared baking dish. Bake until an inserted toothpick comes out clean, 35 to 40 minutes. Remove, and cool pan on a wire rack before cutting into squares.
INSTRUCTIONS Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Break bread into small pieces into an 8x8-inch baking pan. Drizzle melted butter over bread. If desired, sprinkle with raisins In a medium mixing bowl, combine eggs, milk, sugar, cinnamon and vanilla. Beat until well mixed. Pour over bread and lightly push down with a fork until bread is covered and soaking up the egg mixture.Bake for 45 minutes, or until the top springs back when lightly tapped.
Serves 12
Pumpkin Pie
INGREDIENTS 15 oz canned pumpkin 14 oz sweetened condensed milk 2 large eggs
1 tsp ground cinnamon 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger 1/2 tsp ground nutmeg 1/2 tsp salt 1 9-inch unbaked pie crust
INSTRUCTIONS Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Whisk pumpkin, condensed milk, eggs, spices and salt in a medium bowl until smooth. Pour into the crust. Bake for 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees and continue baking 35 to 40 minutes or until a knife inserted 1 inch from the crust comes out clean. Cool. Garnish as desired. Serves 8
