While most of us are still contemplating where to order our side dishes for a socially-distanced Thanksgiving, Vanessa Hudgens is already starting her holiday gift shopping.

And we’re not talking just opening up the laptop and clicking “order now.” The 31-year-old High School Musical star took things into her own hands and visited a mall in Beverly Hills, Calif., where she loaded up on goodies from Macy’s. So many goodies, in fact, that she struggled to fit them all into her sleigh — err, that is, the the trunk of her Ferrari.

Even with the help of her own personal elf (a buddy who came along on the excursion), it was a tough situation trying to fit the bags into the car.

Who’s the lucky recipient of all this loot? We don’t know; Hudgens split from longtime beau Austin Butler, though it’s been rumored that she’s dating MLB player Cole Tucker. Still, with things being so new between her and the baller, it’s unlikely she’s buying anything for a boo.

However, from the looks of it, we’d sure like to be on Hudgens’ Christmas list!

