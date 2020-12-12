In case you haven’t heard, Demi Lovato‘s new Studio City, Calif., home is absolutely breathtaking.

The 28-year-old purchased the new construction on September 1, just days before buying her Sherman Oaks, Calif., home for $2,250,000. The “Tell Me You Love Me” crooner sold her Laurel Canyon home in West Hollywood, Calif., over the summer for a loss at $8,250,000 after buying the home for $8,300,000 in 2016.

Lovato purchased her new trendy modern farmhouse — with the help of realtor Lisa Gaber from LA Property Investments — for $7,000,000. The abode includes everything a homeowner could ask for and more. From an ideal location to a jaw-dropping interior and amenities, the songstress’ magnificent new home is a must-see.

Scroll through to see Lovato’s lavish Studio City home.