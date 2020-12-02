Time for a change! Demi Lovato chopped off her hair and got a nose piercing following her breakup with ex-fiancé Max Ehrich (and are those lip fillers we see?!). Now she’s moving out. How’s that for a makeover?

The 28-year-old put her Sherman Oaks, Calif., home on the market for $2,595,000 after purchasing the abode in 2010 for $2,250,000. She also sold her Laurel Canyon, Calif., home for $8,250,000 after purchasing the property in 2016 for $8,300,000 over the summer.

While getting rid of everything old and not needed (including her ex!), the “OK Not To Be OK” singer purchased a new space in Studio City, Calif., on September 1, 2020 for $7,000,000. The modern farmhouse-style home is the perfect oasis for a single Lovato to start her life anew.

However, she hasn’t said goodbye to Sherman Oaks just yet.

Scroll through for a look inside the beautiful abode — complete with jaw-dropping California views from each and every room.