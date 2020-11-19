Songstress Demi Lovato is getting rid of everything that weighs her down, including her hair! After ridding herself of ex-fiancé Max Ehrich, the 28-year-old chopped off her flowy long hair.

She took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 18, to share her fiery new hairdo with her 93.3M followers. “I did a thing…” she captioned the first post followed by another post that reads: “New new ⚡️” and tags the people who styled the Grammy nominee. Fans couldn’t help but gush over Lovato’s new look in the comment section.

Kerry Washington commented: “Gorge,” as Scooter Braun responded, “❤️❤️.” Ashley Graham wrote, “😍😍😍,” and Ruby Rose chimed in, writing: “Yes you did!!!” One fan responded, “I HAVE NO WORDS SO IM JUST YELLING🔥🔥🔥,” and another added, “You can rock anything!!! 😍😍🙌🏽🙌🏽.” A third fan wrote, “LOVING THIS NEW ERA ALREADY.”

The “Still Have Me” singer’s new hairstyle comes after she poked fun at her six-month whirlwind romance at the 2020 People’s Choice Award. “So I did what everyone else did, I went into lockdown mode, and got engaged,” the 28-year-old said. “I got into painting, photography, meditation, tested the limits of Postmates unlimited.

“Also, I didn’t know this could happen, but reached the end of Instagram four times. I binged seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, got unengaged, then went looking for aliens in the desert,” she quipped. “So basically the same as everyone else.”

Lovato seems to be doing just fine since her separation from the Young and the Restless star in September. The former flames first linked up in March and decided to quarantine together. The 29-year-old popped the question four months later on a Malibu, Calif., beach in July. However, the tides quickly turned when Lovato and her close family and friends became skeptical of her ex-fiancé’s intentions.

“She worried that he was using her for the fame and heard he was dropping her name around Hollywood while trying to get acting jobs,” a source exclusively told OK! at the time. According to her inner circle, the “OK Not To Be OK” singer was far from “OK” following their immediate split.

Despite success in the music industry — she released “OK Not To Be OK,” “Commander in Chief” and “Still Have Me” within the two months of their breakup — Lovato’s pals were “worried that she’d been sucked into and destroyed by the trappings of Hollywood and fame,” an insider told OK!. The source added that her mother, Dianna de la Garza, has been checking in with her daughter almost every day.

As Ehrich was “trying to worm his way back into her world,” Lovato — who’s copped to being “the type of person that will find any way to regulate when I’m sad or lonely” — sought comfort in rapper Mod Sun. However, a source dished, “[Mod Sun] comes off as fame-hungry and over-the-top, and that’s the last type of person Demi needs in her life right now.”

However, it seems Ehrich and Lovato are both turning over a new leaf. Ehrich appears single and ready to mingle after he took to social media multiple times to share his personal feelings about the messy split. He’s been posting thirst trap photos and videos via Instagram and was recently spotted cozying up with singer Mariah Angeliq, 21.

Lovato is also moving on and loving herself. “I think the most important thing that I’ve learned is how much I am okay with myself and loving myself,” she said on the Today With Hoda & Jenna on Thursday, November 12, after her rocky romance with Ehrich. “It wasn’t until this year that I really started exploring the things that bring joy to my life in little ways.”