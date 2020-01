Photo credit: INSTARImages

During an appearance on CBS This Morning on December 20, the "I'm Real" singer revealed that the upcoming performance will be split into two parts. This will allow her and Shakira, 42, to sing individually and bring their own flares to the show. “[Shakira and I are] not rehearsing together, she’s doing her show, I’m doing my show, but we’re going to do something together, for sure,” she said during the interview.