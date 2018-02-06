Sticking By
‘Pure Joy’: Diane Kruger Defends Her Experience With Director Quentin Tarantino
He is under attack because of a stunt gone wrong with actress Uma Thurman.
Several Hollywood stars have spoken out against director Quentin Tarantino due to him forcing actress Uma Thurman to do a stunt during the filming of Kill Bill that left her injured. One celebrity who is doing the exact opposite is Diane Kruger, who spoke very highly of him in an Instagram post on Tuesday. Click through for all the details.
1 of 7
2 of 7
3 of 7
4 of 7
5 of 7
6 of 7
7 of 7
1/7
Sound off in the comments below!