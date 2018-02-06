‘Pure Joy’: Diane Kruger Defends Her Experience With Director Quentin Tarantino

Kill Bill, which ultimately crashed and almost killed her. Quentin has been under a ton of scrutiny due to a recent article where Uma claimed how he made her drive a faulty car in a scene of, which ultimately crashed and almost killed her.

He has since responded to those allegations, saying the crash was “the biggest regret of my life.”

Although others have also come forward with allegations against him (notably Busy Phillips), Diane is standing by Tarantino and talking about her experience with him while on set of the film Inglorious Basterds.

In an Instagram post that went up on Tuesday, she said the following about her time working with him and a particular choking scene from the film that has been brought to light due to Uma’s allegations.

"In light of the recent allegations made by Uma Thurman against Harvey Weinstein and her terrifying work experience on Kill Bill, my name has been mentioned in numerous articles in regards to the choking scene in Inglourious Basterds. This is an important moment in time and my heart goes out to Uma and anyone who has ever been the victim of sexual assault and abuse. I stand with you,” she began.

"For the record, however, I would like to say that my work experience with Quentin Tarantino was pure joy. He treated me with utter respect and never abused his power or forced me to do anything I wasn’t comfortable with. With love, D xoxo,” the actress concluded.