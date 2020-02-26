Diddy took to Instagram to detail his recovery process after undergoing surgery on his quadricep muscle. The music mogul is out of the hospital and back at home, but it will be a while before he’s fully mobile again.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Diddy took to Instagram to detail his recovery process after undergoing surgery on his quadricep muscle. The music mogul is out of the hospital and back at home, but it will be a while before he’s fully mobile again.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!