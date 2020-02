This is just the latest challenge Diddy has had to face this past year. He recently admitted that he suffered through a dark depression in 2019 after the sudden death of his ex. "For a whole year, I would have to say, I went through like a real state of dark depression. I’m telling y’all this because I had so many people to help me, to help lift me up. There’s so many people that are dealing with depression. Nobody is immune to it. It doesn’t matter how much money you have [or] how much success you have. Depression is at an all-time high and even I’ve experienced the s**t. 2019 was the year where I honestly felt like I wanted to give up," he told fans in an Instagram video.