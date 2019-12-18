Photo credit: Shutterstock

The “Last Night” artist is being recognized for his musical accomplishments throughout the years. In a statement, Diddy shared his excitement. "Clive Davis and Arista Records gave me a chance when I was starting Bad Boy Records, he was one of the first industry executives to really believe in me. I’m forever grateful for him," he said. "To be honored at this year’s Pre-GRAMMY Gala and receive the Industry Icon Award is truly a blessing."