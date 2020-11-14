Electronic music producer and DJ Diplo has purchased Kid Rock‘s former 8,300-square-foot, seven-bedroom Malibu beach home.

Rock purchased the house in 2006 for $11.6 million and later listed it for sale in 2013 for $13.5 million. The property got sold four years later to Ryan Somers, a Beverly Hills businessman. Somers then sold it to the present owner — Diplo — for a cool $13.2 million.

The mansion finds itself on a 1.5-acre property. It includes an outdoor shower, a swimming pool and a private backyard in a tropical setting.

Scroll through for an intimate look at the DJ’s new digs.