DJ Khaled Reveals MAJOR Weight Loss Since Becoming Weight Watchers Ambassador

February 1, 2018 13:27PM

The 'I’m The One' producer has shed some serious pounds recently.

What a year it has been already for producer and rapper DJ Khaled.  He put on an incredible performance of his number one hit “Wild Thoughts” with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller at the 2018 Grammys this past Sunday, and also became Weight Watchers Social Media Ambassador earlier this month.  Joining their initiative has definitely helped him shed a ton of weight, as he just revealed the big number he lost!  Click-through to see how far along he is on his weight-loss journey.  

His partnership with Weight Watchers looks to be going really well for him, as he spoke about his experience with the weight loss brand to Fox News on the 2018 Grammy Awards red carpet. 
“Man. Weight Watchers is going good,” Khaled exclaimed.  “The freestyle program is doing real big. It’s a real lifestyle because all you have to do is not go over your point [total]. And there are so many zero points [foods] in case you get hungry. I got the freestyle dance.”
How much weight has he lost since joining?  Turned out it was enough for him to do a little dance on the red carpet!  "Right now, the last weigh in at like 26 pounds.”  Nice work!
And, in true Khaled form, he doesn’t plan on seeing that 26 pounds ever again.  "I got rid of – I don’t lose. All I do is win – you know what I mean,” he exclaimed.
More good news for him happened today, as it was just revealed he will be hosting the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards with Hailey Baldwin on March 11th!  He’s hoping the good luck keeps coming as his weight keeps dropping.
What do you think about Khaleds major weight loss?  Sound off in the comments! 

