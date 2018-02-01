DJ Khaled Reveals MAJOR Weight Loss Since Becoming Weight Watchers Ambassador

What a year it has been already for producer and rapper DJ Khaled. He put on an incredible performance of his number one hit “Wild Thoughts” with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller at the 2018 Grammys this past Sunday, and also became Weight Watchers Social Media Ambassador earlier this month. Joining their initiative has definitely helped him shed a ton of weight, as he just revealed the big number he lost! Click-through to see how far along he is on his weight-loss journey.