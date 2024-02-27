'No Respect': DJ Khaled Ridiculed for Making Security Carry Him So His Shoes Didn't Get Dirty
If DJ Khaled's shoes get dirty, can't he just buy, in his own wise words, "another one?"
The record producer is facing backlash after uploading a video of two security guards carrying him from place to place so Khaled's shoes didn't touch the ground as he made his way to a recent performance in Miami, Fla.
DJ Khaled took the stage at the 2024 South Beach Wine and Food Festival in an all-black outfit and was extremely careful not to get his Nike sneakers — which had red soles — scuffed up before the show.
"I don't want to get my Jordans dirty. Can I get everybody to help me?" the 48-year-old asked from his car before two security personnel positioned themselves on both sides of the famed DJ and lifted him, as Khaled added: "Thank you, brothers. I appreciate it."
Once placed onto the back of a truck, the "Wild Thoughts" hitmaker said, "can't mess up the Js" before he was transported to a spot backstage.
Upon arrival, the two security guards lifted Khaled once again and carried him over the sandy walkway toward the beach-front stage.
The staffers dropped him off at the stairs, where the celebrity turned to thank them before walking onto the stage and addressing the packed crowd.
Khaled mentioned nothing about the strange escort in the caption of the post, which read: "When I say 2✌🏽 you say DRAKES , 2✌🏽 DRAKES !✌🏽👉🏽🦉🔐 new album in the works !"
Social media users didn't hold back in the comments section of the upload, however, as many slammed the "I'm the One" performer for his strange demands.
"You got to be kidding. Lmao. You had two grown men pick you up and put you in a 4 wheeler so you don’t get your sneaker dirty?? 😂😂😂😂," one person asked, as another admitted, "that’s the stupidest thing I have seen! Get off your f------ high horse."
A third user declared, "I have no respect you! This is ridiculous that a grown oversized man would do this. Smdh! He talks so much about god and behaves like this over a pair of shoes. Ridiculous!" while a fourth ridiculed: "Honestly Khaled I think you deserve all your success and achievements in life…you are a real inspiration…but this time you took too far."
"I don’t care if this was some kind of a joke or if you thanked them…or if this was just about the Jordans…it’s wrong in so many ways to share this…it’s disrespectful to the guards…they are not slaves," the critic concluded.