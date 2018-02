The reclusive reality star posted this photo of North looking as tall as ever while Dream looked up at her. "awwww GOOD Morning cousin love North & Dream ," he captioned it.

Rob hasn't always had the best relationship with his older sister Kim, even once comparing her to the crazy "Gone Girl" villain Amy Dunne, but it seems they have let bygones be bygones.

And while North and her cousin Penelope are always connected at the hip, it looks like there's another cousin in town to join them!

One person who hasn't been spoken about much though is Dream's mom, Blac Chyna! That may be because she has a lawsuit against the family, claiming they caused the cancellation of her and Rob's E! show, "Rob & Chyna." Still, it looks like she and Rob are doing well co-parenting.