Photo credit: BACKGRID

"I'm pretty much using the same crib and everything that I had for our other kids," Kim told Architectural Digest . "We have a Vetro Lucite crib and we have a Royère bed in there and a really fluffy cream rug. We had a changing table made. I have a glider with an ottoman for feeding. With the first baby, I had a rocking chair, and I just love a glider so much more—you can move easier.