Photo credit: Shutterstock

"It's the worst thing you could ever go through. I've been to prison, I've been let out of prison. I've captured some of the worst sons of b****es in the world, and nothing is worse than this. It seems like yesterday. Six whole months already. And pretty soon it will be a year. It's really hard when you start thinking about how long it's been. I think that's the worst of all, because I can't believe it's been six months," he told Entertainment Tonight