Photo credit: The Dr. Oz Show

Duane, 66, got a lung scan and Dr. Oz, 66, revealed the results in front of a live studio audience. "You see how this normal artery here has little white middle part? But this one has a little piece missing out of it. You notice it’s white on the outside but the middle is like an eclipse, real black. That’s a piece of blood clot, that is actually inside the arteries of your lungs. That’s called a pulmonary embolism," Dr. Oz explained to the Dog the Bounty Hunter star while reviewing the scan.