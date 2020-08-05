Want to own a piece of Hollywood history? The house featured in the 1990 film Edward Scissorhands is on the market for $224,000.

Directed by Tim Burton, the film starred Johnny Depp as artificial man who has scissor blades instead of hands and taken in by the Boggs Family where he falls for the daughter Kate, played by Winona Ryder. The house, which the character shared with The Boggs family memorably trimmed the hedges to look like dinosaurs and stabbed the waterbed, is located in Lutz, Florida, a northern suburb of Tampa Bay.

According to Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, the house is located at 1774 Tinsmith Cir. in the Carpenters Run community. The house comes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and features the original cabinets and countertops from when it was first built in 1989.

Die hard fans of the film will notice the home is missing its original pastel blue paint job and does not include the basement where the character Bill Boggs, played by Alan Arkin, kept his private bar.

Scroll through the gallery below to get an inside look at the Edward Scissorhands home up for sale!