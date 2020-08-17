Troubled talk show host Ellen DeGeneres was spotted over the weekend swapping crisis strategies with long-time friend and comedian Kevin Hart at Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California.

The Ellen Show and its host are the focal points of WarnerBros. internal investigation into workplace harassment, sexual misconduct and bullying.

Both wore Hawaiian-inspired shirts and looked somewhat stressed as they sipped on beverages over lunch.

Hart is one of the celebrities who have come out to defend the allegations against DeGeneres, saying that she is actually a very nice person.

“She has treated my family and team with love and respect from day 1. The internet has become a crazy world of negativity… we are falling in love with peoples downfall. It’s honestly sad,” he posted on Twitter.

Many former staff members and guests have accused the show’s producers and DeGeneres of transgressions, but Hart tweeted that his experiences shouldn’t undermine the experiences of others.

“(My experience) not meant to disregard the feelings of others and their experiences. (I wanted to) show what my experiences have been with my friend. Love you for life Ellen,” the comedian tweeted.

Similarly, DeGeneres stood by Hart when he came under fire for past homophobic tweets, which resulted in Hart stepping down as host for last year’s Oscars ceremony. Hart apologized for the tweets and DeGeneres accepted it, saying that he has grown as a person and learned from his mistakes.