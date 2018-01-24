Marriage Struggles
Elsa Pataky Reveals 'Difficult' Times Raising A Family with Chris Hemsworth
The actress admits she didn't know the actor too well, which also complicated things.
Being married to one of the hottest men in Hollywood wasn’t always easy for Elsa Pataky. The 41-year-old opened up about the complications of getting married to Chris Hemsworth early in his career, and having their first child about a year after exchanging wedding vows.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!