Welcome To The Fam
Who Is Lauren Swanson? Here's Everything You Need To Know About Josiah Duggar's New Girlfriend
The couple is officially courting.
Josiah Duggar announced his courtship to Lauren Swanson on Tuesday.
While the Counting On star claimed to know Lauren and her family for years, the Swanson name is somewhat new for Duggar fans, which left many to wonder, who exactly is Miss Swanson? Click through the gallery to find out everything you need to know about Josiah’s new love interest.
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!