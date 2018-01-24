NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Welcome To The Fam

Who Is Lauren Swanson? Here's Everything You Need To Know About Josiah Duggar's New Girlfriend

January 24, 2018 12:03PM

The couple is officially courting.

Josiah Duggar announced his courtship to Lauren Swanson on Tuesday.

While the Counting On star claimed to know Lauren and her family for years, the Swanson name is somewhat new for Duggar fans, which left many to wonder, who exactly is Miss Swanson? Click through the gallery to find out everything you need to know about Josiah’s new love interest.

Who Is Lauren Swanson? Here's Everything You Need To Know About Josiah Duggar's New Girlfriend

Back to intro
1/6
Lauren is just 18-years-old. According to a Duggar fan blog, Josiah’s girlfriend will turn 19 in May.
Like Josiah, Lauren also comes from a large family. The 18-year-old is the oldest of eight children. However, she will soon be the oldest of nine, as her mom is reportedly expecting her ninth child.
Lauren has known the Duggar family for years. Following their courtship announcement, Josiah told People, “Through the years our families’ friendship has allowed us to get to know one another as friends. I can definitely say I have found a great friend … even better than I could have hoped for or imagined.”
Lauren seems to abide by the same (if not similar) conservative rules as the Duggars. From the wearing of skirts below the knee to her lack of social media presence, it seems that she adheres to similar traditional practices like the Duggar women.
Lauren and Josiah have the same religious beliefs. "[The Swansons] really are very similar to [my] family and have all the same goals," Josiah said in his announcement video on TLC. "That’s really when I knew I would like to move this further from just a friendship and actually start a courtship." Lauren additionally said in the video that she and Josiah are focused on “putting God first and [themselves] second.”
Do you think Lauren and Josiah make a good match? Sound off in the comments!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
'WAGS: Atlanta' Star Brandi Rhodes Shares How To Travel In Style
STYLE
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
Steve-O Gets Engaged For A Third Time - Find Out Where He Met His New Fiancée!
NEWS