trending in COUPLES
- Pregnant Jenna Dewan Gushes Over Fiance Steve Kazee Serenading Her Before Bed
- Tamar Braxton Explains Why She Deleted IG Photos & Reveals Relationship Status
- Justin & Jessica Are All Smiles While Out With Silas After PDA Scandal
- Gabrielle Union’s Drink Goes Flying As She & Dwyane Wade Are Hit By A Stray Ball
- Sofia Richie & Boyfriend Scott Disick Pack On The PDA At Her Denim Launch Party
Brody Jenner and ex Kaitlynn Carter flew home together from Bali after attending a friend’s wedding bash on February 24. The ex-couple had their own wedding in Indonesia in June 2018 and broke up a year later.
View this post on Instagram
Commin for ya @followthefishtv @chloechapman #weddingofthemellenium 🤙🏼❤️
A post shared by Brody Jenner (@brodyjenner) on
View this post on Instagram
Great hanging with @graymalin today checking out all his amazing photos. Go check his work out!
A post shared by Brody Jenner (@brodyjenner) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kaitlynn Carter (@kaitlynn) on
View this post on Instagram
Always good to be home, even if it's just for 24 hours. See you soon 🇨🇦
A post shared by Brody Jenner (@brodyjenner) on
View this post on Instagram
feelin’ super lucky to be part of this modern fam ❤️
A post shared by Kaitlynn Carter (@kaitlynn) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
Sound off in the comments below!