Could It Be?

Did Kylie Jenner ALREADY Give Birth? 5 Reasons Why Fans Think She's Had Her Baby

December 29, 2017 11:14AM

The reality TV star’s eager fan base demands answers.

More than a week after her big sister Khloe Kardashian announced her pregnancy on Instagram, fans immediately looked to Kylie Jenner for a confirmation that she too was expecting. But still, the 20-year-old hasn’t spilled a thing about it. Now, her millions of fans have a new theory about what’s going on. Click through for all the details!

Did Kylie Jenner ALREADY Give Birth? 5 Reasons Why Fans Think She's Had Her Baby

Fans eagerly checked every daily Kardashian Christmas card this month, and thought by the glaring omission of Kylie from each day, that the famous family would unveil her pregnancy surprise on the final 25th day. But when they didn’t, they began to think that she had already given birth.
They even noticed that many of the family members are looking away from the camera at something (or someone?) not in the shot, particularly in the Christmas Eve card. Could it have been Kylie holding her new baby off to the side?
One of the biggest pieces of evidence was a short video that has emerged of Kylie at a Golden Globes party in January appearing to have a baby bump. If that were true, she would have already had the baby by now. Also, she was dating Tyga at the time, which brings even more questions!
Speaking of which, a Twitter user suggested that Kylie is just waiting on the results of a paternity test before she unveils her new baby.
And another tweeted that she may actually make her baby announcement on New Years Eve instead, perhaps to stand out from the rest of her family?
Do you think Kylie has already had her baby? Sound off in the comments section! 

