Farrah Abraham’s wardrobe malfunctions have been perplexing. She’s never been shy about showing off some skin. But has it been authentic? Sure, nip slips happen all the time, but Farrah’s incidents have been questionable. Like her “leaked sex tape,” Farrah’s wardrobe malfunctions have always seemed a little staged and OK has collected some those very best moments.

Planned or otherwise, Farrah’s wardrobe malfunctions have been making headlines for years. The sheer audacity to show off that much skin has been a defining characteristic for the former 16 and Pregnant star. But that’s why so many people love her! She may be audacious, but her ability to be so comfortable in her own skin has been an inspiration. Check out her most revealing wardrobe malfunctions.

