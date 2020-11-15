Whether it’s clean eating or weight lifting, it takes some serious work to look and (most importantly!) feel your best on television every day. These six snatched celebs are doing a fantastic job at looking fierce, but what are their secrets?

OK! dives deeper into health and fitness tips and tricks from the likes of Erin Lim, Kelly Ripa, Drew Barrymore, Jeannie Mai, Kelly Clarkson and Adrienne Bailon.

LOOK LIKE KIM KARDASHIAN! 10 GET-FIT SECRETS FROM THE SENSATIONAL CELEB

Scroll through the gallery below for a few ways to beat the quarantine 15!