As one of the most stylish and sexiest women in the world, it’s no surprise that Kim Kardashian has a particular diet and a regular exercise regime. In fact, her personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara, said the 40-year-old reality star “inspires” those around her with her dedication to staying fit and fab.

“I have been working with her for three years, and I am amazed at all of the things that she juggles on a daily basis, and she makes sure that she is there at 6 a.m. I mean, it’s impressive! She is an impressive woman,” Alcantara exclusively told OK!.

However, the brunette beauty does indulge once in a while. So much so, Kardashian is a fan of Taco Bell, In-N-Out Burger, McDonald’s and more.

GORGEOUS! ALL THE STUNNING IMAGES FROM KIM KARDASHIAN‘S ‘GRAZIA USA’ COVER SHOOT

Scroll through the gallery below to see Kardashian’s 10 tips on how she stays in shape.