Chicago West, born via surrogate on January 15. Kim has been sharing a series of naked photos on her Instagram over the last few weeks, ever since the birth of her daughter, born via surrogate on January 15.

In her newest sexy shot, she's posing topless looking in a mirror, with her daughter North in the background taking the pic! "📷 by North" she captioned the inappropriate photo.

Emma Kenny, the reality star is posting so many naked photos of herself because According to psychologist, the reality star is posting so many naked photos of herself because she is "petrified of losing her fame."

"Kim is a marketeer, that's all she is," the psychologist explained. "Kim Kardashian is less personality, more product. So whenever product starts to dip, reinvention is required."

"Madonna has done it all her life; it's very effective. For Kim, the most effective way of propagating popularity is with her body," she continued. "Therefore, as soon as there's an issue — such as the spotlight shifting — Kim will take off her clothes, to make sure that the focus falls back on her."