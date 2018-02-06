Pay Attention To Me! Kim Kardashian Is 'Petrified Of Losing Her Fame' Psychologist Claims

Kim has posted over a dozen revealing photos to her Instagram in the last few weeks, and was snapped on the beach doing another nearly nude photo shoot at the end of January.

Many fans have been wondering why the reality star's been so self obsessed lately! Top UK psychologist Emma Kenny told Reveal Magazine that the reason could be that she's "petrified of losing her fame."

"It's very odd behavior. But Kim is a marketeer, that's all she is," the psychologist explained. "Kim Kardashian is less personality, more product. So whenever product starts to dip, reinvention is required."

Madonna has done it all her life; it's very effective. For Kim, the most effective way of propagating popularity is with her body," she continued. "Therefore, as soon as there's an issue — such as the spotlight shifting — Kim will take off her clothes, to make sure that the focus falls back on her."

"Any attention is good attention to Kim," Emma said. "Her brain will interpret it the same way. It doesn't matter to her if she offends anyone. She is only interested in the number of hits, the level of interest and the fame."

"What Kim has always wanted, more than anything, is fame. Being famous is her crack. To even consider losing that would be catastrophic for Kim, hence the need for nude selfies and attention-seeking behavior," she continued.

Kylie Jenner has been widely talked about Khloe Kardashian being pregnant, it might seem like no one is paying attention to poor Kim! It would make sense that Kim is desperate to turn the attention back on her, since her younger sisterhas been widely talked about after the birth of her daughter . And with her other sisterbeing pregnant, it might seem like no one is paying attention to poor Kim!