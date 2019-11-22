French Montana was hospitalized on November 21 after police responded to his home for an initial report of a robbery. The “Unforgettable” rapper reportedly suffered from cardiovascular problems, which led him to seek medical attention.
French Montana was hospitalized on November 21 after police responded to his home for an initial report of a robbery. The "Unforgettable" rapper reportedly suffered from cardiovascular problems, which led him to seek medical attention.
