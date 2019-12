Photo credit: Shutterstock

Gabrielle's husband sounded off on his wife's firing on Twitter on November 27. "'Men lie, Women lie, numbers don’t.' Over this past year I’ve been approached by many people saying that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason they’ve started watching #AGT or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show. So when I got the news that my wife was being fired —my first question was obviously why!? I am still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture. As proud as I were of her being selected as a judge on #AGT— I am even more proud of her standing up for what she stands for and that’s US. So [cheers] to you @itsgabrielleu on not losing sight of the lessons we’ve talked about teaching our daughter and for kicking a** while you were on that platform. Number 1 judge on one of the biggest shows in the world," he wrote.